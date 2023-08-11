The Hundred 2023: Beautiful Ross Whiteley catch helps Oval Invincibles previous Northern Superchargers

The Hundred men’s competition, Clean Slate Headingley Oval Invincibles 185-5 (100 balls): Cox 73* (38), Klaasen 46 (22); Parnell 2-29 Northern Superchargers 176-8 (100 balls): Banton 81 (43), Hose 41 (19); Atkinson 3-24, S Curran 2-31 Oval Invincibles won by nine runs Scorecard ; Table

A stunning catch from Ross Whiteley helped Oval Invincibles edge out Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Superchargers needed 31 off 16 balls when Whiteley raced in and dived full length to remove Tom Banton, who had bludgeoned a brilliant 81.

Invincibles then squeezed and restricted Superchargers to 176-8 to secure a nine-run win and move two points clear at the top of the table.

They posted 185-5 with Jordan Cox smashing 73 not out off 48 balls.

What else do you need to know?