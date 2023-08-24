The Hundred 2023: Birmingham Phoenix all-rounder Benny Howell on how ADHD impacts his recreation

Benny Howell (left) has taken 27 wickets across the three seasons of The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix

All-rounder Benny Howell spent his childhood “mucking around”, both in cricket nets and, sometimes he admits, in the classroom.

In many ways, it’s what’s served him so well. That early fascination with the spin and movement of a ball has meant, nowadays, we see him lining up for Hampshire and Birmingham Phoenix.

A lot of cricket fans see Howell as a talented player who has competed around the world, taking seven wickets in this year’s Hundred, but he is also not shy about being neurodivergent or “thinking differently”.

He was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a child, something he says made him…