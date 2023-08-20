The Hundred 2023: Calvin Harrison’s 5-11 helps Originals hammer Superchargers

The Hundred men’s competition, Old Trafford Manchester Originals 164-6 (100 balls): Buttler 75 (47); Rashid 4-18 Northern Superchargers 83 all out (76 balls): Hose 15 (6); Harrison 5-11 Manchester Originals won by 81 runs Scorecard . Table .

Calvin Harrison took the best bowling figures in the history of the men’s Hundred to help Manchester Originals hammer Northern Superchargers.

The leg-spinner, who only joined Originals on Saturday, claimed 5-11 as Superchargers were dismissed for 83.

That was 81 runs short of the 164-6 posted by Originals, underpinned by Jos Buttler’s 75 from 47 balls.

Originals are up to second in the table and will reach the knockouts if they beat Southern Brave on Wednesday.

Superchargers, who have now lost four of their six completed games, cannot qualify for the knockouts and end their campaign at home to Welsh Fire on Tuesday.

