The Hundred 2023: Chris Jordan’s explosive hitting helps Southern Courageous beat Welsh Fireplace

The Hundred, men’s competition: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl Southern Brave 147-8 (100 balls): Jordan 70*; Rauf 3-27 Welsh Fire 145-7 (100 balls): Willey 31; Ahmed 2-28 Southern Brave won by two runs Scorecard; Table

Chris Jordan hit an unbeaten 70 off 32 balls as Southern Brave beat Welsh Fire by two runs to chalk up their first win in this year’s edition of The Hundred.

Brave were struggling on 76-8 before Jordan pummelled seven sixes and three fours to help them post 147-8.

Haris Rauf snared 3-27 for Fire as he and fellow Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi (1-16) impressed with the ball.

David Willey’s 31 got Fire close but with three needed off the final ball he skied Tymal Mills and was caught.

