The Hundred 2023: Debutant Shaheen Afridi shines as Welsh Hearth beat Manchester Originals in rain-hit match

The Hundred, men’s competition; Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals Welsh Fire 94-3 (40 balls): Wells 57 (23); Little 2-22 Manchester Originals 85-4 (40 balls): Buttler 37* (18); Willey 2-17, Shaheen 2-24 Welsh Fire won by nine runs Scorecard , Table

Shaheen Afridi took wickets with his first two balls in The Hundred as Welsh Fire beat Manchester Originals in a rain-shortened game at Sophia Gardens.

With the match reduced to 40 balls per side, Fire opener Luke Wells smashed a stunning 57 from 23 balls to take the home side up to 94-3.

Debutant Shaheen then trapped Phil Salt and Laurie Evans lbw with the first two balls of the Originals innings.

The Originals recovered but came up nine runs short, finishing on 85-4.

