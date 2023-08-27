The Hundred 2023: Finest season reveals it could be on to one thing

When it comes to English cricket, nothing divides opinion like The Hundred.

It is either killing the sport or saving it. There are some who proudly say they will never watch a single ball and believe that to love cricket is to oppose The Hundred. Others pedal hyperbole in the hope of creating the illusion this is the best thing to happen to the great game since WG Grace decided to stop shaving.

Clearly, the reality is somewhere in the middle. Most moderate fans can see the benefits while at the same time being aware of the problems. The yet-to-be answered question is whether the value outweighs the losses, set against the backdrop of the fact no one seems to be suggesting a better alternative.

In its wisdom, the England and Wales Cricket Board put The Hundred on the back foot before it even started.

Existing fans were alienated, the team names sound as if they were cooked up in an episode of W1A (what is a supercharger?) and the kits looked suspiciously similar to whichever brand of…