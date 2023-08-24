The Hundred 2023: Grace Harris units up London Spirit victory over winless Birmingham Phoenix

The Hundred women’s competition, Edgbaston London Spirit 172-5 (100 balls): Harris 87 (47), Ghosh 29 (17) Birmingham Phoenix 99 all out (76 balls): Kalis 28 (16); A Kerr 4-13 London Spirit won by 73 runs Scorecard . Table

Grace Harris powered London Spirit to a winning total before bottom side Birmingham Phoenix collapsed to end their season without a win.

The Australian made the most of some ill-disciplined Phoenix bowling to hit 87 from 47 balls as Spirit posted 172-5 at Edgbaston.

Phoenix made a quick start to their reply but crumbled from 31-1 to 99 all out after 76 balls to lose by 73 runs.

Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr took 4-13 and was the pick of the Spirit bowlers.

Spirit’s second win of the tournament lifts them above Manchester Originals into sixth on net run-rate.

Phoenix finish five points adrift, with their only point of the campaign coming from a match abandoned because of rain.

What else do you need to know?