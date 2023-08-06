The Hundred 2023: Harry Brook and Matthew Brief hit fifties as Northern Superchargers beat Southern Courageous

|The Hundred men’s competition, Ageas Bowl
|Northern Superchargers 201-3 (100 balls): Short 73 (36), Brook (27)
|Southern Brave 141-5 (100 balls): David 40 (19), Vince 33(27); Topley 3-30
|Northern Superchargers won by 60 runs
Matthew Short and Harry Brook hit sparkling half-centuries as Northern Superchargers thrashed Southern Brave by 60 runs in the men’s Hundred.
Short top-scored with 73 from 36 balls, while England’s Brook smashed an unbeaten 63 from 27 as Superchargers posted 201-3 at the Ageas Bowl.
Tim David hit 40 from 19 in reply, but Southern Brave could only reach 141-5.
England left-armer Reece Topley was the was the pick of the Superchargers bowlers, taking 3-30 from his 20 balls.
What else do you need to know?
- Superchargers’ total of 201-3 is the highest of this year’s Hundred so far and the second time Superchargers have hit 200 or more in the history of the competition.
- It is Superchargers’ first win of the men’s Hundred this year after their opener against…