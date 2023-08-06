The Hundred 2023: Harry Brook and Matthew Brief hit fifties as Northern Superchargers beat Southern Courageous

The Hundred men’s competition, Ageas Bowl Northern Superchargers 201-3 (100 balls): Short 73 (36), Brook (27) Southern Brave 141-5 (100 balls): David 40 (19), Vince 33(27); Topley 3-30 Northern Superchargers won by 60 runs Scorecard ; Table

Matthew Short and Harry Brook hit sparkling half-centuries as Northern Superchargers thrashed Southern Brave by 60 runs in the men’s Hundred.

Short top-scored with 73 from 36 balls, while England’s Brook smashed an unbeaten 63 from 27 as Superchargers posted 201-3 at the Ageas Bowl.

Tim David hit 40 from 19 in reply, but Southern Brave could only reach 141-5.

England left-armer Reece Topley was the was the pick of the Superchargers bowlers, taking 3-30 from his 20 balls.

