The Hundred 2023: How are the boys’s groups shaping up for the brand new event?

Will Jacks (left), Alex Hales (centre) and Will Smeed (right) will hope to get Oval Invincibles, Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix off to fast starts at the top of the order

Venues: Eight across England and Wales Dates: 1-27 August Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Live text updates alongside in-play video clips, contributions from a Hundred super-fan community and all the best stats on the BBC Sport website and app. Sixteen games live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. More details

The third season of The Hundred starts on Tuesday with familiar faces returning to their sides and some joining new teams.

BBC Sport asked data analysts CricViz to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the eight teams in the men’s competition.

They have also looked at how each squad may be used throughout a game and the tournament to get you prepared for the four weeks ahead.

Birmingham Phoenix

Phoenix have the potential to field a…