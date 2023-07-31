The Hundred 2023: How are the ladies’s groups shaping up for the brand new event?

England’s Alice Capsey (left), Sophie Ecclestone (centre) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (right) are expected to play key roles for Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets respectively

Venues: Eight across England and Wales Dates: 1-27 August Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Live text updates alongside in-play video clips, contributions from a Hundred super-fan community and all the best stats on the BBC Sport website and app. Sixteen games live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. More details

The third season of The Hundred starts on Tuesday with familiar faces returning to their sides and some joining new teams.

BBC Sport asked data analysts CricViz to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the eight teams in the women’s competition.

They have also looked at how each squad may be used throughout a game and the tournament to get you prepared for the four weeks ahead.

Birmingham Phoenix

Phoenix will be hoping to…