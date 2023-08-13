The Hundred 2023: Jamie Overton powers Manchester Originals to win over Northern Superchargers

|The Hundred, men’s competition, Clean Slate Headingley
|Manchester Originals 182-6 (90 balls): J Overton 83* (30), Evans 41 (18); Topley 3-29
|Northern Superchargers 141-9 (90 balls): Short 37 (18); Mir 4-19
|Manchester Originals won by 40 runs (DLS method)
|Scorecard. Table
Jamie Overton smashed a sensational unbeaten 83 off 30 balls as Manchester Originals beat Northern Superchargers by 40 runs in The Hundred.
Overton came to the crease at 73-4 but hit nine fours and six sixes as Originals posted 182-6.
Rain halted Originals’ innings, leaving Superchargers needing 182 from 90 balls but they could only make 141-9.
Pakistan spinner Usama Mir took 4-19, including the key wicket of England batter Harry Brook.
This victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method is the Originals’ second win this year and moves them up to fourth in the table.
Superchargers,…