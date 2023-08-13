The Hundred 2023: Jamie Overton powers Manchester Originals to win over Northern Superchargers

Jamie Overton is playing in The Hundred for the first time this year after missing out through injury in the first two seasons of the competition

The Hundred, men’s competition, Clean Slate Headingley Manchester Originals 182-6 (90 balls): J Overton 83* (30), Evans 41 (18); Topley 3-29 Northern Superchargers 141-9 (90 balls): Short 37 (18); Mir 4-19 Manchester Originals won by 40 runs (DLS method) Scorecard . Table

Jamie Overton smashed a sensational unbeaten 83 off 30 balls as Manchester Originals beat Northern Superchargers by 40 runs in The Hundred.

Overton came to the crease at 73-4 but hit nine fours and six sixes as Originals posted 182-6.

Rain halted Originals’ innings, leaving Superchargers needing 182 from 90 balls but they could only make 141-9.

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir took 4-19, including the key wicket of England batter Harry Brook.

This victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method is the Originals’ second win this year and moves them up to fourth in the table.

Superchargers,…