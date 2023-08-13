The Hundred 2023: Jamie Smith helps Birmingham Phoenix beat Oval Invincibles for first win

Smith and Moeen shared a partnership of 75 from 46 balls

The Hundred men’s competition, Edgbaston: Birmingham Phoenix 160-8 (100 balls): Smith 60 (33), Moeen 33 (26); Chappell 4-33 Oval Invincibles 119 (100 balls): Whiteley 35 (31) Phoenix won by 41 runs Scorecard . Table .

Jamie Smith’s maiden fifty in The Hundred helped Birmingham Phoenix beat leaders Oval Invincbles by 41 runs for their first win of the season.

Highly-rated 23-year-old Smith hit an elegant 60 from 33 balls and Moeen Ali a 26-ball 33 in Phoenix’s 160-8.

Chris Woakes then set the tone on his Hundred debut in an impressive bowling performance by the hosts.

The previously unbeaten Invincibles were 27-3 after 32 balls and did not recover before being dismissed for 119.

Number three Jordan Cox had to retire hurt on five after a nasty blow on the hand when facing fast bowler Adam Milne, who also had England international Will Jacks caught for two.

England all-rounder Woakes, playing after a break following the Ashes, nicked off the…