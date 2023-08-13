The Hundred 2023: Jamie Smith helps Birmingham Phoenix beat Oval Invincibles for first win

Moeen Aliu and Jamie Smith punch gloves


Smith and Moeen shared a partnership of 75 from 46 balls
The Hundred men’s competition, Edgbaston:
Birmingham Phoenix 160-8 (100 balls): Smith 60 (33), Moeen 33 (26); Chappell 4-33
Oval Invincibles 119 (100 balls): Whiteley 35 (31)
Phoenix won by 41 runs
Scorecard. Table.

Jamie Smith’s maiden fifty in The Hundred helped Birmingham Phoenix beat leaders Oval Invincbles by 41 runs for their first win of the season.

Highly-rated 23-year-old Smith hit an elegant 60 from 33 balls and Moeen Ali a 26-ball 33 in Phoenix’s 160-8.

Chris Woakes then set the tone on his Hundred debut in an impressive bowling performance by the hosts.

The previously unbeaten Invincibles were 27-3 after 32 balls and did not recover before being dismissed for 119.

Number three Jordan Cox had to retire hurt on five after a nasty blow on the hand when facing fast bowler Adam Milne, who also had England international Will Jacks caught for two.

England all-rounder Woakes, playing after a break following the Ashes, nicked off the…



