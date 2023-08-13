The Hundred 2023: Jamie Smith helps Birmingham Phoenix beat Oval Invincibles for first win

|The Hundred men’s competition, Edgbaston:
|Birmingham Phoenix 160-8 (100 balls): Smith 60 (33), Moeen 33 (26); Chappell 4-33
|Oval Invincibles 119 (100 balls): Whiteley 35 (31)
|Phoenix won by 41 runs
|Scorecard. Table.
Jamie Smith’s maiden fifty in The Hundred helped Birmingham Phoenix beat leaders Oval Invincbles by 41 runs for their first win of the season.
Highly-rated 23-year-old Smith hit an elegant 60 from 33 balls and Moeen Ali a 26-ball 33 in Phoenix’s 160-8.
Chris Woakes then set the tone on his Hundred debut in an impressive bowling performance by the hosts.
The previously unbeaten Invincibles were 27-3 after 32 balls and did not recover before being dismissed for 119.
Number three Jordan Cox had to retire hurt on five after a nasty blow on the hand when facing fast bowler Adam Milne, who also had England international Will Jacks caught for two.
England all-rounder Woakes, playing after a break following the Ashes, nicked off the…