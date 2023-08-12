The Hundred 2023: Joe Root’s 72 in useless as London Spirit beat Trent Rockets for first win

The Hundred, men’s competition, Lord’s London Spirit 195-4 (100 balls): Lawrence 93 (49), Crawley 30 (15); Sodhi 2-29, S Cook 2-48 Trent Rockets 193-5 (100 balls): Root 72* (35), Kohler-Cadmore 33 (23); Worrall 2-23, Dawson 2-38 London Spirit won by two runs Scorecard ; Table

Joe Root hit a brilliant unbeaten 72 but London Spirit edged out Trent Rockets by two runs for their first win of the 2023 Hundred men’s competition.

Rockets needed 13 from the final five balls but Nathan Ellis dismissed Daniel Sams, who bludgeoned 32 off 11, before restricting Lewis Gregory.

Root hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 35-ball innings but had to watch the final six balls from the other end.

Spirit racked up a massive 195-4 with Dan Lawrence making an eye-catching 93.

What else do you need to know?