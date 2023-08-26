The Hundred 2023: Jos Buttler leads Manchester Originals to eliminator win over Southern Courageous

The Hundred, men’s eliminator (Kia Oval): Southern Brave 196-1 (100 balls): Allen 69 (38), Vince 56* (25), Conway 51* (38) Manchester Originals 201-3 (96 balls): Buttler 82 (46), Salt 47 (17) Manchester Originals won by seven wickets Scorecard

Jos Buttler led a superb Manchester Originals chase of 197 to beat Southern Brave in the men’s Hundred eliminator.

Brave looked well-placed for the final when they piled up 196-1 at The Oval through half-centuries from Finn Allen, James Vince and Devon Conway.

But Buttler added 83 in 32 balls with Phil Salt on the way to 82 from 46.

Originals completed the highest chase in Hundred history with four deliveries to spare and will meet Oval Invincibles in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

It means the Originals have the chance of going one better than their defeat in last year’s final, while Brave miss out on the opportunity to add to the title they won in 2021.

