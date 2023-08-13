The Hundred 2023: Litchfield stars as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals

CayamnMamaNews
The Hundred women’s competition, Headingley
Northern Superchargers 133-5: Litchfield 39 (29); Ecclestone 1-17
Manchester Originals 108-7 (80 balls): Lamb 49 (36); Davidson-Richards 3-23
Superchargers win by four runs
Phoebe Litchfield starred as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals by four runs in The Hundred.

The Australian moved to the top of the run-scorer’s chart, striking 39 from 29 balls as Superchargers made 133-5.

Chasing a rain-revised total of 113 from 80 balls, Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone put on 43 to put Originals in contention at Headingley.

But Alice Davidson-Richards dismissed Lamb (49) and Fi Morris late on to secure victory for Superchargers.

Superchargers are now second in the table, behind leaders Southern Brave on net run-rate.

What else do you need to know?

  • In her debut Hundred tournament, Litchfield is now the competition’s leading run-scorer with 187, two more than Southern Brave’s Smriti Mandhana. The 19-year-old was a late call-up for…



