The Hundred 2023: London Spirit beat Oval Invincibles to maintain slim qualification hopes alive

London Spirit 118-9 (100 balls): Gibson 22 (14); Kapp 2-13 Oval Invincibles 97 (100 balls): Kapp 30 (24); A Kerr 3-16 London Spirit won by 21 runs Scorecard . Table.

London Spirit beat defending champions Oval Invincibles by 21 runs for their first win of the 2023 Hundred women’s competition.

Spirit successfully defended 118 on a bowler-friendly surface at The Oval.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr took 3-16, England spinner Charlie Dean 2-20 and seamer Tara Norris 2-19.

Marizanne Kapp top-scored with 30 for the Invincibles and earlier took 2-13 with the ball as London Spirit’s batters also struggled.

Spirit collapsed to 87-9 after a dominant performance from Invincibles’ bowlers but a 10th-wicket partnership of 31 between Norris and Lauren Filer proved crucial.

The victory keeps Spirit’s narrow qualification hopes alive, having had their first two matches abandoned by the rain, while Invincibles are also scrapping to make the top three with just two wins from six.

