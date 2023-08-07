The Hundred 2023: Manchester Originals beat Birmingham Phoenix for first victory

The Hundred men’s competition, Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Originals 160-8 (100 balls): Buttler 43 (33), Mir 32 (14); Howell 3-21 Birmingham Phoenix 111 (98 balls): Livingstone 27 (25); Hartley 3-13, Gleeson 2-13, Mir 2-27 Originals won by 49 runs Scorecard . Table .

Manchester Originals beat Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs to secure their first victory of this year’s Hundred.

Jos Buttler top-scored with 43 and Usama Mir hit a lively 32 not out as Originals posted 160-8 at Old Trafford.

Phoenix lost regular wickets in their reply so never generated any momentum, eventually being dismissed for 111.

Liam Livingstone top-scored with 27 as only four Phoenix players reached double figures, with Tom Hartley taking 3-13 for Originals.

Originals lost a rain-reduced match to Welsh Fire before their game against London Spirit was abandoned because of wet weather.

Phoenix remain winless after their first two games were washed out.

