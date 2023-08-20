The Hundred 2023: Manchester Originals beat Northern Superchargers at Outdated Trafford

The Hundred women’s competition, Emirates Old Trafford Northern Superchargers 107-8 (100 balls): Armitage 46 (43), Davidson-Richards 27 (26); Wellington 2-17, Bryce 2-19 Manchester Originals 108-7 (99 balls): Wellington 33* (26) Bryce 32 (27); Wareham 3-7 Originals win by three wickets Scorecard Table

Northern Superchargers’ chances of qualifying automatically for the Hundred final suffered a blow after a three-wicket defeat by Manchester Originals at Old Trafford.

Amanda-Jade Wellington’s unbeaten 33 from 26 balls saw Originals over the line with one ball remaining.

Hollie Armitage earlier hit 46 from 43 balls as Superchargers posted 107-8.

The defeat means Superchargers stay second and two points behind leaders Southern Brave with one game left.

They are already assured of a top-three finish along with Brave, with the team finishing in top spot progressing directly to next week’s final.

Originals were already eliminated but their second win of the tournament moves them up to fifth.

