The Hundred 2023: Manchester Originals in opposition to London Spirit deserted due to rain

Manchester Originals 138-5 (80 balls): Buttler 62 (36); Bopara 2-13 Match abandoned; one point each Scorecard. . Table

The Hundred fixture between Manchester Originals and London Spirit in the men’s competition was abandoned because of rain at Old Trafford.

The match had been reduced to 90 balls a side after an earlier delay before being abandoned 80 balls into the Originals’ innings.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler smashed 62 from 36 balls as Originals reached 135-8.

Ravi Bopara took 2-13 for Spirit, whose fielders struggled with wet conditions.

Buttler smashed five sixes and three fours in his knock and was supported by Phil Salt’s 21 from just nine balls, which looked to be setting a solid platform for the Originals before Spirit’s bowlers fought back, led by Bopara, who bowled Buttler with a canny slower ball.

England Test opener Zak Crawley was making his first appearance of the competition for Spirit.

