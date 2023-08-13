The Hundred 2023: Marizanne Kapp leads Oval Invincibles to win over Birmingham Phoenix

Marizanne Kapp hit 64 off 40 balls, including two sixes, against the winless Birmingham Phoenix

The Hundred women’s competition, Edgbaston Oval Invincibles 142-5: Kapp 64* (40); Levick 2-19 Birmingham Phoenix 132-6: Devine 53 (34); Scholfield 3-30 Invincibles win by 10 runs Scorecard . Table

Marizanne Kapp hit an unbeaten 64 as Oval Invincibles beat bottom side Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

The South Africa all-rounder combined with Lauren Winfield-Hill for a fourth-wicket partnership of 59.

Chasing 143 to win at Edgbaston, opener Suzie Devine put Phoenix within reach by hitting 53 from 34 balls.

But after she fell to Ryana MacDonald-Gay the Phoenix effort stalled, leaving them 10 runs short of their target and still winless after five matches.

What else do you need to know?