The Hundred 2023: Marizanne Kapp leads Oval Invincibles to win over Birmingham Phoenix

|The Hundred women’s competition, Edgbaston
|Oval Invincibles 142-5: Kapp 64* (40); Levick 2-19
|Birmingham Phoenix 132-6: Devine 53 (34); Scholfield 3-30
|Invincibles win by 10 runs
Marizanne Kapp hit an unbeaten 64 as Oval Invincibles beat bottom side Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.
The South Africa all-rounder combined with Lauren Winfield-Hill for a fourth-wicket partnership of 59.
Chasing 143 to win at Edgbaston, opener Suzie Devine put Phoenix within reach by hitting 53 from 34 balls.
But after she fell to Ryana MacDonald-Gay the Phoenix effort stalled, leaving them 10 runs short of their target and still winless after five matches.
What else do you need to know?
- Tess Flintoff played junior partner to Sophie Devine in a opening partnership of 68, but was unable to accelerate when the New Zealander departed and as the innings approached its close she was eventually dismissed…