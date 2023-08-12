The Hundred 2023: Nat Sciver-Brunt blasts Trent Rockets previous London Spirit for first win of 2023

The Hundred, women’s competition; London Spirit v Trent Rockets London Spirit 124-4 (100 balls): Gibson 36 (27), A Kerr 36* (30); Gordon 2-19 Trent Rockets 127-5 (86 balls): N Sciver-Brunt 81* (41); Glenn 2-19, Dean 1-11 Trent Rockets won by five wickets Scorecard , Table

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed four sixes in a row to power Trent Rockets past London Spirit for their first win of The Hundred this year.

The Rockets skipper finished unbeaten on 81 from 41 after clubbing back-to-back sixes off Grace Scrivens then repeated the feat off Danielle Gibson.

A maximum from Jo Gardner two balls previous made it five sixes in seven balls to finish the Rockets chase with 14 balls to spare.

Spirit had posted 124-4 at Lord’s.

