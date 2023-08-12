The Hundred 2023: Nat Sciver-Brunt blasts Trent Rockets previous London Spirit for first win of 2023

|The Hundred, women’s competition; London Spirit v Trent Rockets
|London Spirit 124-4 (100 balls): Gibson 36 (27), A Kerr 36* (30); Gordon 2-19
|Trent Rockets 127-5 (86 balls): N Sciver-Brunt 81* (41); Glenn 2-19, Dean 1-11
|Trent Rockets won by five wickets
Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed four sixes in a row to power Trent Rockets past London Spirit for their first win of The Hundred this year.
The Rockets skipper finished unbeaten on 81 from 41 after clubbing back-to-back sixes off Grace Scrivens then repeated the feat off Danielle Gibson.
A maximum from Jo Gardner two balls previous made it five sixes in seven balls to finish the Rockets chase with 14 balls to spare.
Spirit had posted 124-4 at Lord’s.
What else do you need to know?
- Despite the explosive finish from Sciver-Brunt, runs were hard to come by for much of the match and there were just 13 boundaries – and no sixes – in the Spirit innings. Six of those boundaries came from the bat of Gibson in her knock of 36 from 27 balls.