The Hundred 2023: Northern Superchargers progress to girls’s last after eliminator deserted

The Hundred, women’s eliminator (Kia Oval): Welsh Fire 104-2 (75 balls): Dunkley 38, Beaumont 37* Northern Superchargers: Did not bat Superchargers progress by virtue of higher group-stage finish Scorecard

Northern Superchargers are through to the final of the women’s Hundred after rain ruined their eliminator against Welsh Fire.

In a game reduced to 95 balls at The Oval, Fire had reached 104-2 from 75 when a lightning threat delayed play.

Heavy rain arrived soon after, with the game abandoned at 16:40 BST.

The Superchargers advance to play Southern Brave in Sunday’s final at Lord’s by virtue of having finished higher than Fire in the group stage.

Superchargers only climbed above Fire into second by beating the Welsh side in the final group game at Headingley on Tuesday.

This defeat ends the career of former England spinner Alex Hartley, who will retire at the end of The Hundred but was not included in the Fire XI on Saturday.

Fire extinguished by Oval weather

This was a cruel way for Fire to…