The Hundred 2023: Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit after last-ball drama

The Hundred men’s competition, Kia Oval Oval Invincibles 189-4 (100 balls): Jacks 68 (42), Klaasen 46* (24); Mitchell 2-16 London Spirit 187-8 (100 balls): Rossington 61 (32), Critchley 32* (13); Jacks 2-22 Oval Invincibles won by two runs Scorecard . Table

Oval Invincibles held their nerve to beat London Spirit by two runs amid last-ball drama in The Hundred.

The Spirit needed six to win from the last delivery but although Matt Critchley could only hit a single, they got a second chance when Sam Curran was shown to have bowled a no-ball.

With three to win and two to tie for Spirit, Curran bowled Chris Wood and secured a thrilling win.

Victory moves Invincibles four points clear at the top of the men’s table.

Curran’s no-ball would have been altogether more costly were it not for an incredible diving stop from Ross Whiteley to deny Critchley six when the previous ball looked to be sailing over the rope.

Critchley kept Spirit in the contest with some brutal late hitting as he scored 32 not out…