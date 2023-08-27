The Hundred 2023: Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals in males’s last

The Hundred, men’s final (Lord’s): Oval Invincibles 161-5 (100 balls): T Curran 67* (34), Neesham 57* (33); Gleeson 2-37 Manchester Originals 147-6 (100 balls): Holden 37 (25); Jacks 2-11 Oval Invincibles won by 14 runs Scorecard

Oval Invincibles staged a remarkable fightback to beat Manchester Originals and win the men’s Hundred at Lord’s.

Some outstanding fast bowling from the Originals reduced the Invincibles to 34-5 and risked turning the showpiece into an anti-climax.

But Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham launched a stirring counter-attack, sharing an unbroken partnership of 127, the highest for any wicket in the short history of the men’s Hundred.

Curran blasted five sixes in his 67 not out from 34 balls, while Neesham added an unbeaten 57 from 33 to lift the Invincibles to 161-5.

Originals had comfortably chased 197 to beat Southern Brave in the eliminator on Saturday, but after Phil Salt was out for 25, they lost four wickets for 17 runs.

The loss of captain Jos Buttler, bowled for 11…