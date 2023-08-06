The Hundred 2023: Oval Invincibles in opposition to Welsh Hearth ends in dramatic tie

The Hundred men’s competition, Kia Oval Welsh Fire 138-6 (100 balls): Clarke (46); Atkinson 3-26 Oval Invincibles 138-7 (100 balls): Cox 51 (43), T Curran 38* (18); Shaheen 2-22 Match tied Scorecard ; Table.

Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire played out the first tie in The Hundred after a thrilling finish at the Kia Oval.

Needing three runs to win off the final ball, Tom Curran’s despairing dive ensured Invincibles got two runs to finish on 138-7, matching Fire’s score.

Curran impressed with bat and ball, ending unbeaten on 38 from 18 balls as well as taking 2-27.

Welsh Fire earlier reached 138-6 from their 100 balls, including a gutsy 69 from 46 deliveries by Joe Clarke.

Both sides were left nervously waiting for the third umpire’s decision on the big screen, with some Welsh Fire players celebrating, thinking wicketkeeper Clarke had whipped off the balls with Curran short of his ground.

The eventual decision of not out sparked huge cheers from the Oval crowd, who were treated to a pulsating…