The Hundred 2023: Phil Salt hits 86 from 32 balls as Manchester Originals beat Trent Rockets

The Hundred men’s competition, Trent Bridge Manchester Originals 181-6 (100 balls): Salt 86 (32); Sams 2-28 Trent Rockets 171-5 (balls): Kohler-Cadmore 64 (42); Tongue 3-32 Manchester Originals won by 10 runs Scorecard . Table .

Phil Salt hit a stunning 86 from 32 balls as Manchester Originals beat Trent Rockets to boost their chances of reaching The Hundred knockout stages.

The England opener hit 12 fours and five sixes in a blistering display, reaching his half-century from 20 balls, to start the Originals innings.

After racing to 112-2 after 45 balls, the Originals slowed considerably after Salt’s dismissal and finished on 181-6.

Despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 64, the Rockets came up just short on 171-5.

Victory lifts the Originals up to third, level on points with second-placed Southern Brave and two behind leaders Oval Invincibles.

Defending champions Rockets drop to fifth but are just two points back.

