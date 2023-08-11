The Hundred 2023: Phoebe Litchfield’s very good fifty units up Northern Superchargers win over Oval Invincibles

|The Hundred, women’s competition; Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles
|Northern Superchargers 143-4 (100 balls): Litchfield 68 (45), Armitage 42 (33); Kapp 2-22
|Oval Invincibles 129-5 (100 balls): Griffith 30* (15); Wareham 2-20
|Northern Superchargers won by 14 runs
|Scorecard, Table
Phoebe Litchfield made a brilliant 68 from 45 balls as Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles in The Hundred to move to within a point of top spot.
Litchfield showed poise, power and panache in a sparkling knock, putting on 94 with captain Hollie Armitage, as the Superchargers made 143-4.
Invincibles struggled in reply and despite Cordelia Griffith’s late cameo, they ended 14 short on 129-5.
The two-time winners now face a battle to reach the knockout stage.
What else do you need to know?
- Invincibles all-rounder Marizanne Kapp bowled the dangerous Jemimah Rodrigues with the third ball of the match and dismissed Marie Kelly soon afterwards to reduce the Superchargers to 15-2 before Litchfield and…