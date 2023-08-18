The Hundred 2023: Ravi Bopara takes 4-21 as London Spirit beat Northern Superchargers

The Hundred men’s competition, Lord’s London Spirit 160-6 (100 balls): Rossington 53 (30), Wade 42 (22); Rashid 2-18, Topley 2-20 Northern Superchargers 147-7 (balls): Brook 44 (24); Bopara 4-21, Dawson 2-19 London Spirit won by 13 runs Scorecard . Table .

Ravi Bopara took 4-21 as London Spirit claimed a crucial 13-run win over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

With Spirit defending 160 at Lord’s, the former England all-rounder took three wickets in nine balls before returning to dismiss the visitors’ key man Harry Brook (44 off 24 balls).

Brook had led Superchargers’ recovery from 56-4 but they fell away after his dismissal and finished on 147-7.

Opener Adam Rossington (53 off 30) earlier spearheaded the Spirit innings.

The victory lifts Spirit up to fourth in the table, a point off the top three, while Superchargers are a further point back in fifth.

With just three points between second and last, every team in the men’s competition still has a chance to progress to the knockout stages.