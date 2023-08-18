The Hundred 2023: Sam Hain – the prolific run-scorer who England might flip to

Sam Hain averages 60.55 in the County Championship this season, and averaged 96 in the T20 Blast

English men’s cricket is in one of its strongest periods in recent times, with the Test side trending in the right direction and the white-ball sides holding both the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Domestic competitions are also bursting at the seams with talented players pushing for international recognition, with Warwickshire’s Sam Hain a prime example.

The 28-year-old has been in phenomenal touch over the past few years, with his List A average regularly hovering around 60 – one of the best ever – but he’s yet to play a game for England, and the clamour for him to do so is getting louder.

BBC Sport spoke…