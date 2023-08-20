The Hundred 2023: Sophia Dunkley stars as Welsh Hearth beat London Spirit to progress

Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont struck 53 from the 25-ball powerplay

The Hundred women’s competition, Sophia Gardens Welsh Fire 161-4: Dunkley 68 (48); Munro 2-24 London Spirit 138-7: Ghosh 34 (26); Dunkley 2-15 Fire win by 23 runs Scorecard . Table

Sophia Dunkley impressed with both bat and ball as Welsh Fire beat London Spirit to progress to the women’s Hundred knockout stages.

The England batter struck 68, putting on a brisk stand of 75 for the opening wicket with Tammy Beaumont, as Fire posted an impressive 161-4.

Richa Ghosh and Heather Knight shared 68 for the fourth Spirit wicket before Dunkley dismissed both within one set.

Spirit continued to lose steady wickets as they fell 23 runs short in Cardiff.

Second-placed Fire have now guaranteed their place in the knockouts, while Spirit remain seventh.

What else do you need to know?