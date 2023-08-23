The Hundred 2023: Southern Courageous beat Manchester Originals to arrange a rematch within the eliminator

The Hundred men’s competition, Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Originals 130-8 (100 balls): Buttler 45 (42); Mills 3-27 Southern Brave 134-4 (95 balls): Conway 54* (40); Zaman 2-22 Southern Brave won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals to secure a top-three finish and set up a meeting between the sides in the eliminator.

In a must-win game, Brave restricted Originals to 130-8 at Emirates Old Trafford, with Tymal Mills taking 3-27.

Devon Conway then hit an unbeaten 54 from 40 as Brave knocked off the runs with five balls to spare.

With Originals also through, the teams will play for again at The Oval on Saturday for a place in the final.

The winner of that game will go up against Oval Invincibles for the trophy at Lord’s on Sunday.

Welsh Fire miss out on the knockout phase following Brave’s victory.

Brave are looking for their second title after victory in the first year of The Hundred, while Originals lost last year’s final to Trent Rockets.

