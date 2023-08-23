The Hundred 2023: Southern Courageous beat Manchester Originals to succeed in Hundred ultimate

Manchester Originals 118-4 (100 balls): Morris 50 (39), Wolvaardt 46 (39); Shrubsole 2-33 Southern Brave 121-2 (72 balls): Wyatt 60 (32), Bouchier 47* (25); Bryce 1-20 Southern Brave win by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Southern Brave cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Manchester Originals at Old Trafford to reach their third successive Hundred final.

Brave have finished top of the women’s table and will be joined by either Northern Superchargers or Welsh Fire, who will play in the eliminator.

England opener Danni Wyatt hit 56 from 30 balls as Brave easily chased down 119 with 28 balls remaining.

Maia Bouchier finished unbeaten on 47 from 25 balls as Brave ended on 121-2.

Fi Morris top-scored with 50 in Originals’ 118-4, while Laura Wolvaardt scored 46, but Brave’s bowlers kept the run-rate under control throughout.

Brave lost both the previous two finals to Oval Invincibles, who have finished fifth this season.

The eliminator takes place at The Oval on Saturday 26 August, with the…