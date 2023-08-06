The Hundred 2023: Southern Courageous beat Northern Superchargers to return to successful methods

The Hundred women’s competition, Ageas Bowl Northern Superchargers 100-8 (100 balls): Kelly 39 (40); Adams 3-21 Southern Brave 102-5 (87 balls): Bouchier 31 (28); Smith 2-11 Southern Brave won by five wickets Scorecard ; Table

Southern Brave returned to winning ways in The Hundred women’s competition with a five-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers at the Ageas Bowl.

They did stutter on a slow pitch but England’s Maia Bouchier made 31 before Chloe Tryon (13*) sealed the win.

Superchargers crawled to 100-8 with opener Marie Kelly making 39, while off-spinner Georgia Adams took 3-21.

What else do you need to know?