The Hundred 2023: Southern Courageous beat Northern Superchargers to return to successful methods

|The Hundred women’s competition, Ageas Bowl
|Northern Superchargers 100-8 (100 balls): Kelly 39 (40); Adams 3-21
|Southern Brave 102-5 (87 balls): Bouchier 31 (28); Smith 2-11
|Southern Brave won by five wickets
Southern Brave returned to winning ways in The Hundred women’s competition with a five-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers at the Ageas Bowl.
They did stutter on a slow pitch but England’s Maia Bouchier made 31 before Chloe Tryon (13*) sealed the win.
Superchargers crawled to 100-8 with opener Marie Kelly making 39, while off-spinner Georgia Adams took 3-21.
What else do you need to know?
- Former England bowler Anya Shrubsole rolled back the years with two key wickets in the powerplay. She bowled India’s Jemimah Rodrigues with an in-swinger before finding the edge of Phoebe Litchfield’s bat to remove the Australia batter for a duck. Shrubsole took 2-13 from 20 balls.
- Brave wicketkeeper Rhianna Southby affected four dismissals – two catches and two stumpings….