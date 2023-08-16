The Hundred 2023: Southern Courageous beat winless Birmingham Phoenix to go prime

The Hundred women’s competition, Ageas Bowl Southern Brave 132-4 (100 balls): Wyatt 43 (33), Mandhana 39 (32); Arlott 2-22 Birmingham Phoenix 129-8 (balls): A Jones 34 (23), Burns 29 (21); Adams 2-25 Southern Brave won by three runs Scorecard . Table .

Southern Brave moved back to the top of the table with victory over winless Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

An opening stand of 84 between Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana got the Brave off to a good start at the Ageas Bowl.

Phoenix fought back on a slow, turning surface to restrict them to 132-4.

The visitors were going well before the run out of Amy Jones derailed the chase and, after Erin Burns’ late flurry, the Brave held on for a win that lifts them above Welsh Fire at the summit.

After a fourth win in a row, Brave are now on the brink of securing a top-three finish and qualification for the knockout stages, with fourth-placed Oval Invincibles unable to catch them.

Manchester Originals and London Spirit need to win all their remaining…