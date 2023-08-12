The Hundred 2023: Southern Courageous transfer high after final-ball win in Cardiff

|The Hundred women’s competition, Sophia Gardens
|Welsh Fire 144-5 (100 balls): Dunkley 50 (33), Bryce 44* (36); Adams 2-22
|Southern Brave 145-8 (100 balls): Bouchier 42 (26), Mandhana 41 (30); Ismail 2-19, Elwiss 2-25
|Southern Brave won by two wickets
Southern Brave ended Welsh Fire’s unbeaten start to The Hundred with a two-wicket victory at Sophia Gardens.
Inspired by Sophia Dunkley’s 50, Fire set Brave 145 to win.
The visitors started well with a 77-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Maia Bouchier, but fell from 78-1 to 92-4.
However, Georgia Adams hit a quickfire 40 to settle any nerves and complete the highest successful run-chase in this year’s women’s competition.
With one run needed off the final ball to win, Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole ran a quick single after the ball hit her pads to seal victory.
What else do you need to know?
