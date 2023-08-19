The Hundred 2023: Southern Courageous win to finish Oval Invincibles’ hopes of reaching knockouts

The Hundred women’s competition, Ageas Bowl Oval Invincibles 130-6 (100 balls): Bates 55 (46), Scholfield 30 (17), Kapp 27 (22) Southern Brave 132-3 (96 balls): Adams 50* (32), Kemp 41* (21) Brave won by seven wickets Scorecard . Table .

Southern Brave moved two points clear at the top of the Hundred table with a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Oval Invincibles at the Ageas Bowl.

Georgia Adams hit an unbeaten 50 from 32 balls and Freya Kemp added 41 from 21 as Brave won with four balls left.

The pair added 73 for the third wicket after Brave slipped to 59-3 early on.

Suzie Bates earlier hit 55 from 46 balls as Invincibles posted 130-6, but defeat means the defending champions cannot now reach the knockout stages.

Brave and Northern Superchargers are already assured of their top-three place, with Welsh Fire needing one win from their final two games to join them.

What else do you need to know?