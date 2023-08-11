The Hundred 2023: Stevie Eskinazi steers Welsh Hearth to victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston

The Hundred men’s competition: Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire
Birmingham Phoenix 112-7 (100 balls): Livingstone 28 (20); Payne 2-11, Van der Merwe 2-16
Welsh Fire 116-4 (85 balls): Eskinazi 43 (18); Howell 2-16, Moeen 1-15
Welsh Fire won by six wickets
Scorecard, Table

Stevie Eskinazi hit a classy 43 from 18 balls as Welsh Fire claimed a comfortable six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Two wickets apiece for David Payne (2-11), Roelof van der Merwe (2-16) and Haris Rauf (2-20) restricted the Phoenix to 112-7 at Edgbaston.

The Fire, led by Eskinazi, knocked off the runs with 15 balls to spare.

They move level on points with leaders Oval Invincibles in the men’s table, while Phoenix stay winless.

What else do you need to know?

  • Even at 38, Van der Merwe remains a brilliant competitor. The Fire all-rounder dismissed both Phoenix openers and also recovered to take a fantastic instinctive catch just when it looked as though he had dropped Moeen Ali.
  • Shaheen Afridi has taken the…



