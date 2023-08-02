The Hundred 2023: Sunil Narine’s heroics encourage Oval Invincibles to victory over London Spirit

Sunil Narine has now taken 20 wickets in The Hundred in 15 matches for Oval Invincibles

The Hundred, men’s competition; London Spirit v Oval Invincibles London Spirit 131 all out (100 balls): Rossington 39; Sowter 3-34 Oval Invincibles 132-7+ (99 balls): S Curran (34); Worrall 2-23; Thompson 2-23 Oval Invincibles won by three wickets Scorecard , Table

Sunil Narine took a miserly 2-14 then plundered 13 off five balls at the death to give Oval Invincibles a three-wicket victory over London Spirit in their opening match of The Hundred.

Adam Rossington (39) and Matthew Wade (37) helped Spirit post 131 at Lord’s as Nathan Sowter finished with 3-34.

The Invincibles slipped to 24-3 in response but Sam Curran (34) and Sam Billings (25) rebuilt the innings.

Narine hit a six and four off Nathan Ellis to help seal the win.

What else do you need to know?