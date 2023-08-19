The Hundred 2023: Tom Curran shines as Oval Invincibles beat Southern Courageous to safe knockout spot

The Hundred men’s competition, Ageas Bowl Oval Invincibles 139-7 (100 balls): T Curran 43* (28); Jordan 3-20 Southern Brave 131-7 (100 balls): David 44* (18); T Curran 3-45, Zampa 2-20 Oval Invincibles won by eight runs Scorecard . Table .

Tom Curran starred with bat and ball as Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave to clinch their place in the men’s knockout stages of The Hundred.

The Invincibles all-rounder hit 43 from 28 balls to lift the visitors from 90-7 to 139-7, before taking three wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

Jason Roy (28) had got Invincibles off to a good start before he was bowled by Chris Jordan, who took 3-20.

Tim David’s big hitting came too late for the Brave who finished on 131-7.

Invincibles restored a four-point lead at the top of the table and their place in the Lord’s final will be confirmed if Manchester Originals fail to beat Northern Superchargers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brave stay third and face the Originals in their final group game as they battle to qualify for the…