The Hundred 2023: Trent Rockets beat Birmingham Phoenix to maintain hopes alive

The Hundred men’s competition, Trent Bridge: Trent Rockets 162-6 (100 balls): Munro 34 (17), Hain 30 (21); Milne 2-24 Birmingham Phoenix 116-9 (100 balls): Smith 38 (22); Sams 3-17 Trent Rockets won by 46 runs Scorecard ; Table

Trent Rockets men boosted their chances of defending the Hundred title with a 46-run victory that knocked out bottom side Birmingham Phoenix.

On a tricky, two-paced pitch at Trent Bridge, Rockets were lifted to 162-6 by 34 from Colin Munro and Sam Hain’s 30.

Though Jamie Smith looked fluent for 38, Phoenix were left with too much to do when he was lbw to Matt Carter and eventually stumbled to 116-9.

Rockets move to second, but have played one game more than most of the rest.

With seven points, the Rockets have got to win their last game, against Oval Invincibles on Monday, and hope other results go their way.

Phoenix, beaten finalists two years ago, remain at the foot of the table and will conclude their campaign against London Spirit on Thursday.

