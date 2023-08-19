The Hundred 2023: Trent Rockets beat Birmingham Phoenix to maintain knockout hopes alive

The Hundred women’s competition, Trent Bridge Trent Rockets 134-6 (100 balls): Smith 64 (40); Arlott 3-15, Levick 2-30 Birmingham Phoenix 131-4 (100 balls) : A Jones 46* (30), Devine 28 (25) E Jones 20 (20) Rockets win by three runs Scorecard . Table .

Trent Rockets kept their knockout hopes alive in The Hundred with a tense three-run win over Birmingham Phoenix.

Bryony Smith smashed 64 from 40 balls including 10 fours to help Rockets reach 134-6 at Trent Bridge.

Amy Jones hit a fine unbeaten 46 from 30 balls in reply, but Phoenix fell just short of their target.

Despite the victory, Rockets need to win their final game and hope Welsh Fire lose both their remaining matches to have any chance of qualifying.

Phoenix, who are already eliminated, remain bottom and without a win in this year’s tournament.

What else do you need to know?