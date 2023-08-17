The Hundred 2023: Trent Rockets hammer Manchester Originals to maintain knockout hopes alive

The Hundred women’s competition, Trent Bridge Manchester Originals 107-5: Dottin 30 (26); Gordon 1-18 Trent Rockets 110-1: Lee 44* (27); Ecclestone 1-34 Rockets win by nine wickets Scorecard . Table

Trent Rockets kept their slim hopes of reaching The Hundred knockout stages alive as they hammered Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge.

Chasing a lowly 108, the Rockets lost just one wicket as they reached their target with 36 balls to spare.

Lizelle Lee (44*) impressed alongside Bryony Smith and then Nat Sciver-Brunt, finishing the match with a six.

Originals had won the toss and chosen to bat, but only Deandra Dottin (30) fired for the visitors.

The Rockets move up to fourth in the table, but are three points short of the knockout places with two games to play.

What else do you need to know?