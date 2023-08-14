The Hundred 2023: Trent Rockets maintain nerve to beat Welsh Hearth in thriller

The Hundred men’s competition, Sophia Gardens Trent Rockets 152-6 (100 balls): Munro 66* (35); Willey 2-15, Ball 2-26, Van der Merwe 2-44 Welsh Fire 148-6 (100 balls): Clarke 54 (34); Sams 2-35 Rockets won by four runs Scorecard ; Table

Defending champions Trent Rockets boosted their hopes of making the knockouts in The Hundred men’s competition with a four-run win over Welsh Fire in Cardiff.

Rockets slipped to 40-4 but recovered to post 152-6, with Colin Munro making an unbeaten 66 off 35 balls.

Fire needed 32 off 11 balls before Joe Clarke and Glenn Phillips hit sixes to reduce the target to 16 off seven.

But both were dismissed, with Rockets picking up their second win.

Rockets climb to third in the table, while Fire, who also lost to Southern Brave on Saturday, sit sixth.

Oval Invincibles top the table on seven points but five teams are now locked on five points underneath.

What else do you need to know?