The Hundred 2023: Two ladies’s matches deserted due to rain

Heavy rain caused puddles to form on the Edgbaston outfield

Two matches in The Hundred women’s competition have been abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Play between Manchester Originals and London Spirit was scheduled to begin at 11:00 BST at Old Trafford, but was called off at midday.

Both sides also had their first match of the competition on Wednesday washed out because of the wet weather.

Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets was then meant to start at Edgbaston at 14:30 but was called off at 16:25 BST.

The latest that game could have started as a 25-ball match was at 16:42 BST because of the men’s fixture starting later.

Both Rockets and Phoenix are still waiting for their first win having lost their opening matches against Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers respectively.

The rain has severely disrupted the start of the women’s competition, with only three out of seven matches completed so far.

Both of Saturday’s matches in the men’s competition were also…