The Hundred 2023: Tymal Mills hat-trick evokes Southern Courageous to simple victory

The Hundred men’s competition, Sophia Gardens Welsh Fire 87 (100 balls) : Eskinazi 38 (33); Mills 4-13, Garton 3-8 Southern Brave 91-1 (59 balls) : Conway 35* (25), Allen 31 (22) Southern Brave won by nine wickets Scorecard ; Table

A hat-trick from Southern Brave bowler Tymal Mills helped clinch a nine-wicket victory over Welsh Fire.

An early collapse from the Fire saw them fall to 16-3, before Mills took four wickets, including an end-of-innings hat-trick.

With the Brave set just 88 to win, Finn Allen got them off to a flying start with 31 off 22 balls.

Allen’s fellow New Zealand opener Devon Conway scored 35 to help seal victory with 41 balls to spare.

