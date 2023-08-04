The Hundred 2023: Welsh Fireplace beat Southern Courageous in high-scoring thriller

The Hundred, women’s competition: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire Welsh Fire 165-3: Matthews 65 (38); Tryon 1-28 Southern Brave 161-4: Mandhana 70 (42); Griffith 2-26 Welsh Fire won by four runs Scorecard ; Table

Welsh Fire only narrowly beat Southern Brave despite scoring the second-highest total in the Women’s Hundred.

Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews combined for an opening partnership of 80 as Fire reached 165-3.

Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt replied with 96 runs from the top of the order to set a strong Brave platform.

An unbeaten Mandhana (70*) accelerated towards the close, but Matthews held the home side to five runs from the final set as Fire won by four runs.

