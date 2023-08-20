The Hundred 2023: Welsh Fireplace keep in play-off rivalry with low-scoring win over London Spirit

The Hundred men’s competition, Sophia Gardens London Spirit 109-9 (100 balls): Bopara 24* (20); Henry 2-15, Payne 2-17 Welsh Fire 110-4 (93 balls): Bairstow 40 (38), Abell 37* (26); Worrall 3-24 Welsh Fire won by six wickets Scorecard Table

Welsh Fire kept themselves in the race for a place in The Hundred knockout stages with a nervy six-wicket win over London Spirit.

The bowlers were on top throughout in a low-scoring contest with Spirit slumping to 19-4 and 43-5 before a recovery of sorts took them to 109-9.

Fire then slipped to 15-3 before Jonny Bairstow and Tom Abell got the chase back on track.

A late flurry got Fire over the line with seven balls to spare.

Victory moves Fire up to fifth, level on points with Trent Rockets and Southern Brave – in third and fourth respectively – with one game left to play.

Spirit are a point further back in sixth but play already eliminated Birmingham Phoenix in their final match.

What else do you need to know?