The Hundred 2023: Welsh Fireplace’s Tammy Beaumont hits first century in ladies’s competitors

Will Jacks’ 108 not out in 2022 was the previous high score in the Hundred

The Hundred, women’s competition, Sophia Gardens Welsh Fire 181-3 (100 balls): Beaumont 118 (61) Trent Rocket: Yet to bat Scorecard

Tammy Beaumont crashed the first century in The Hundred women’s competition with a spectacular 118 for Welsh Fire against Trent Rockets.

The England opener was dropped on 32 and overturned being given out lbw on 75 but otherwise dominated, hitting 20 fours and two sixes in her 61 balls.

Her score is the best in either the men’s or women’s Hundred and the Fire’s 181-3 is also a women’s record.

“I don’t know what just happened to be honest,” she told Sky Sports.

“I just had an absolute day out. It was great to put on a show for the fans.”

The knock comes amid an extraordinary summer of form for Beaumont, who hit the first double century by an England women’s player in the Ashes Test in June

She has not played a T20 for England since January 2022, having been dropped for more attacking…