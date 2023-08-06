The Hundred 2023: Welsh Hearth beat Oval Invincibles in low-scoring match

The Hundred women’s competition, The Kia Oval Oval Invincibles 80: Winfield-Hill 42 (35); Ismail 3-12 Welsh Fire 81-7: Elwiss 33 (29); Kapp 4-18 Welsh Fire won by three wickets Scorecard ; Table

Welsh Fire dismissed defending Hundred champions Oval Invincibles for just 80 as they won by three wickets.

South African seamer Shabnim Ismail took 3-12 against her former side.

Marizanne Kapp dismissed Fire’s openers within seven balls, before returning to remove Georgia Elwiss and Emily Windsor with successive deliveries.

Fire continued to lose wickets but Elwiss’ 33 helped the away side reach their target with 20 balls to spare at The Oval.

What else do you need to know?