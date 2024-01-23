The Hundred 2024: Oval Invincibles to host Birmingham Phoenix in opening sport

Venue: Eight venues across the UK Date: 23 July-18 August Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV, commentary of every game on BBC Sounds and regular content on the BBC Sport website and app

Two-time women’s champions and the current men’s holders Oval Invincibles will host Birmingham Phoenix in the opening game of the 2024 Hundred.

The fourth edition of the 100-ball tournament will start on 23 July and run until the final, again to be held at Lord’s, on 18 August.

Women’s holders Southern Brave start against London Spirit on 24 July.

The eliminators, between the sides who finish second and third in the group, will be on 17 August at Kia Oval.

The tournament will clash with England men’s Test against West Indies at Edgbaston, which is due to start on 26 July, but the women’s players have a clear schedule.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced £100,000 investment in each of the eight women’s teams, with the top salary increasing from £31,250 to £50,000.

As in previous…